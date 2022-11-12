The #1 Goat Milk Skincare Brand Helps Spread Kindness Nationwide Through Charitable Donations, Kind Activations with Ulta Beauty and More!

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, Beekman 1802 will celebrate World Kindness Day, an international holiday to promote kindness throughout the world. Rooted in the belief that "There's Beauty in Kindness," and beauty is more than skin deep, the #TimeToBeKind campaign will challenge communities to spread Kindness through TikTok challenges, fueling donations to The Jed Foundation which supports teens' emotional health, unlocking exclusive deals, and choosing Kindness above all else.

Beekman 1802 celebrates World Kindness Day with #TimeToBeKind campaign to spread Kindness nationwide!

"As a goat milk skincare brand with Kindness in our DNA, we are excited to celebrate World Kindness Day today, and every day," says Jill Scalamandre, CEO, Beekman 1802. "Since the beginning, we have made it our brand's purpose to develop efficacious skincare using Kind ingredients, like our signature goat milk, while spreading Kindness to the planet, animals, and our community."

"Throughout the years, Beekman 1802 has worked tirelessly to spread Kindness across the globe," says Dr. Brent Ridge, co-founder, Beekman 1802. "Our team gives back through volunteering, product donations, hosting Kindness Workshops, giving money through our Kindness Grants, and donating millions to charities. We are so excited to continue our mission because acts of Kindness create endless ripples."

Here is how the Beekman 1802 #TimeToBeKind Campaign will come to life:

Global #TimeToBeKind Challenge on TikTok: Beekman 1802's custom TikTok filter challenges users to be Kind, and each time it is used, @Beekman1802 is tagged and #TimeToBeKind is hash tagged, Beekman 1802 will donate $1 to The Jed Foundation, to support the mental health of teens and young adults.

Goatie Takes Over Ulta Beauty's Herald Square Location (51 W 34th St. at 6th Avenue): Beekman 1802's mascot will take to the streets outside Ulta Beauty in Herald Square to spread Kindness with complimentary Goat Milk Laaattes and Goat Poop Hot Chocolate from a bright yellow Kindness Coffee Cart. The team will also share free product samples and coupons for 20% off Beekman 1802 products at Ulta Beauty Herald Square from 11:00am – 8:00pm.

What's Poppin? With Davis! – Kindness Edition: TikTok megastar, Davis Burlesonwill bring his rapid-fire man-on-the-street interviews to Herald Square on Sunday November 13 starting at 1:30pm, and alongside Goatie will ask passersby about Kindness.

Kickoff Event at Ulta Beauty at The Shops at Valley Square: Co-founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell will host two Kindness Workshops at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Followed by a meet and greet outside the store from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. with special guests – baby goats!

Kindness Events at Ulta Beauty Nationwide: Beekman 1802 will host in-store events at 65 Ulta Beauty locations across the country, offering various gifts with purchase, skincare consultations, free swag, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, Kindness activities, and more.

Kindness Swag & Freebies: In addition to swag, Beekman 1802 will offer a Kindness Tote and three mini skincare items as free gifts with $50 purchases of Beekman 1802 products on Ulta.com and a Kindness Tote with a $75 purchase on Beekman1802.com. Plus, Beekman 1802 will donate $1 to The Jed Foundation for each purchase made on their website on November 13, 2022.

"We are proud to be the exclusive retail partner to such an innovative, inclusive brand as Beekman 1802," said Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Not only do our guests love their products but they embrace how the brand values kindness above all else. Ulta Beauty is thrilled to welcome even more kind moments in our stores and appreciates all the important steps Beekman 1802 is doing to make our communities and the world a better place."

For additional information, head to Beekman1802.com, TikTok, or Instagram.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 was born with one act of Kindness and the discovery of nutrient-dense goat milk. The brand quickly became a skincare company synonymous with efficacious goat milk products that moisturize, exfoliate, and nourish the skin's microbiome. With their Clinically Kind® approach to skincare that is clinically tested, scientifically proven, and made for sensitive skin, they have long proven that There's Beauty in Kindness™.

