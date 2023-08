Before Buying Intel Stock Because of Q2's PC-Driven Earnings Beat...

Chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) topped its second-quarter earnings estimates, with personal computer hardware sales measurably improving from the first quarter's miserable figure. Because this business accounts for over half of the company's total sales, fresh turnaround chatter is surfacing.For instance, Forrester Research's Glenn O'Donnell told Reuters, "Intel's turnaround is finally happening." And Raymond James Managing Director and Senior Analyst Srini Pajjuri told Yahoo! Finance: "From a demand standpoint, the PC market is starting to stabilize. ... Things are normalizing and looking up for Intel" on the personal computer front.To be fair, even if only because demand can't get much worse than it has been of late, things truly may be "looking up" for Intel. However, if the bullish PC narrative now is the top reason you're interested in owning Intel, you might want to rethink the matter. The personal computer market is still far from firing on all cylinders again.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel