WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

07.01.2026 20:35:00

Before Retiring, Warren Buffett Sold Apple and Bank of America Stock and Bought This Incredible Stock That's Up 78% in 6 Months

Warren Buffett has finally relinquished the CEO post at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Over the course of 60 years, he transformed the failing textile business into a massive conglomerate by investing in a portfolio of outstanding businesses. And he didn't let up on making moves in the portfolio leading up to the CEO transition, with Greg Abel taking over on Jan. 1.The most recent SEC disclosures from Berkshire Hathaway show Buffett continued to sell off shares of two of the company's biggest marketable equity investments: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).With some of that capital, Buffett and his team of investment managers bought another company that's already proven an incredibly well-timed investment. Shares are up 78% in the last six months, and they could continue to climb in 2026. Let's see why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
06.01.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.12.25 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
22.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.25 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 19 710,00 -1,84% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 222,70 0,23% Apple Inc.
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4- 20,25 0,05% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4-
Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs 21 540,00 0,65% Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs
Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L) 1 256,31 -0,21% Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L)
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E- 19,75 0,56% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5- 19,71 0,31% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5-
Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1- 19,07 0,58% Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2- 19,00 0,26% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-
Bank of America Corp. 48,29 0,13% Bank of America Corp.
Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX etwas leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt abrutscht, kommt der deutsche Leitindex nicht recht vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
