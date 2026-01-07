Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
07.01.2026 20:35:00
Before Retiring, Warren Buffett Sold Apple and Bank of America Stock and Bought This Incredible Stock That's Up 78% in 6 Months
Warren Buffett has finally relinquished the CEO post at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Over the course of 60 years, he transformed the failing textile business into a massive conglomerate by investing in a portfolio of outstanding businesses. And he didn't let up on making moves in the portfolio leading up to the CEO transition, with Greg Abel taking over on Jan. 1.The most recent SEC disclosures from Berkshire Hathaway show Buffett continued to sell off shares of two of the company's biggest marketable equity investments: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).With some of that capital, Buffett and his team of investment managers bought another company that's already proven an incredibly well-timed investment. Shares are up 78% in the last six months, and they could continue to climb in 2026. Let's see why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
