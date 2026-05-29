Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.05.2026 13:30:00
Before SpaceX Goes Public, Hyperliquid Is Running the Unofficial IPO
No matter how much someone might want to buy a stake in a private business preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), for most investors, it simply isn't possible. SpaceX, the rocket and satellite maker, is the platonic ideal of that frustration, as its pre-IPO valuation of roughly $1.8 trillion is a behemoth that ordinary investors have never been able to touch.But before SpaceX prices its planned share offering in June, you should know that there's a way to get exposure to its stock in advance of the IPO, which is already available on Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. It isn't the first time it's done something similar in advance of a hotly anticipated company going public.Let's unpack what's going on here and then evaluate whether there are any opportunities worth investing in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
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29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
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29.05.26