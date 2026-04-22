Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.04.2026 21:00:18
Before the IPO: SpaceX Just Set Up a $60 Billion Deal to Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company
SpaceX is gearing up for what looks poised to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The company is expected go public in June at a valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion. Its first round of public share sales is projected to raise roughly $75 billion. Based on recent news, the company could wind up turning around and using most of the proceeds from its IPO to purchase an artificial intelligence (AI) coding specialist. SpaceX said recently that it had signed an agreement that would allow it to acquire Cursor for $60 billion. Alternatively, the deal also leaves the door open for SpaceX to instead pay the AI coding specialist $10 billion for their work together. With SpaceX seemingly set to make IPO history in the next few months, what does the company's deal with Cursor mean for potential investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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