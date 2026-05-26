Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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26.05.2026 05:30:00
Before the Next Nvidia-Style Run, Here Are 3 AI Stocks Worth Watching
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Shares have already soared by more than 1,300% in the past five years. However, the next big AI stock gains may come from less obvious players.Image source: Getty Images.As AI infrastructure spending expands, demand is rising not just for AI chips but also for high-speed connectivity technologies that enable the movement of massive amounts of data between servers and across data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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