16.04.2023 12:41:00
Before You Buy Bank of America, Here's an Iconic Dividend Stock I'd Buy First
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is one of the best-known banks in the world and, thanks to a nearly 20% stock decline over the past three months, the 3.1% dividend yield appears relatively attractive. But if you are looking for a reliable dividend stock in the finance sector, I'd suggest a pivot to real estate investment trust (REIT) Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT). Here's why.From a top-level perspective, the 3.1% dividend yield from Bank of America pales in comparison to the 4.4% yield you can get from Federal Realty. To be fair, the two entities have vastly different corporate structures. Bank dividends are treated like any other industrial dividend payment, with earnings taxed at the corporate level and then again when they are paid out as taxable dividends to investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
