23.04.2023 13:20:00
Before You Buy Charles Schwab: Here's a Finance Stock I'd Buy First
Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is an iconic name in the financial sector, given that the company basically helped to usher in the discount broker business model. The stock price plunged roughly 33% so far in 2023. Schwab stock got punished along with those of regional banks after two banks suffered high-profile bank runs.Contrarian investors could easily see this as a buying opportunity. But dividend investors like me will probably be better off putting our investment dollars with a different finance icon.Something I look for in a potential investment is a great company whose stock is trading down over what appears likely to be temporary issues. One way to determine that is by looking at the attractive stock's relative dividend yield. Basically, if a yield is historically high I want to do some further digging. Charles Schwab's dividend yield is currently at the high end of its historical yield range.Continue reading
