27.04.2023 11:45:00
Before You Buy Lemonade, Here's an Insurance Stock I'd Buy First
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) burst onto the scene when it went public in July 2020 thanks to its innovative approach to insurance and a commitment to social good. However, the stock price has experienced large fluctuations, and it's going through growing pains in a less-than-favorable market. In the past year, the market has been tough on rapidly growing yet unprofitable companies such as Lemonade. While Lemonade's long-term growth potential is appealing, it has work to do to become profitable.Before buying Lemonade stock today, you should consider another insurer instead -- Progressive (NYSE: PGR). Progressive has been writing policies for decades, achieving impressive profitability in the process. Here's why Progressive is a better investment today and what I want to see from Lemonade as we advance.Progressive and Lemonade are two companies from entirely different eras. Progressive was founded in 1937 and is the third largest insurer in the U.S., trailing only State Farm and Berkshire Hathaway Insurance. Meanwhile, Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger founded Lemonade in April 2015.Continue reading
