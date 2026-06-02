Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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02.06.2026 21:13:00
Before You Buy Nebius Stock, Make Sure You Understand These 2 Big Risks
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock has skyrocketed as investors race to get into companies that could be the next major winners in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company recently reported 684% year-over-year revenue growth, fueling investor excitement around its rapidly expanding AI cloud business.But it's important for investors who are considering adding it to their portfolios to understand that Nebius faces several major risks that could significantly impact its long-term outlook.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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28.05.26
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28.05.26
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25.05.26
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20.05.26
|Nebius and Bloom Energy partner to power AI infrastructure build-out (EQS Group)
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18.05.26
|RTS-Titel Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|Nebius überrascht positiv: Starke Zahlen treiben die Aktie an (finanzen.at)
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12.05.26
|Nebius welcomes Clarifai’s core team and licenses inference IP to strengthen Nebius Token Factory (EQS Group)
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12.05.26
|Nebius breaks ground on gigawatt-scale AI factory in Independence, Missouri (EQS Group)