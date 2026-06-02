Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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02.06.2026 21:13:00

Before You Buy Nebius Stock, Make Sure You Understand These 2 Big Risks

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock has skyrocketed as investors race to get into companies that could be the next major winners in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company recently reported 684% year-over-year revenue growth, fueling investor excitement around its rapidly expanding AI cloud business.But it's important for investors who are considering adding it to their portfolios to understand that Nebius faces several major risks that could significantly impact its long-term outlook.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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