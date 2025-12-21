Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
22.12.2025 00:44:00
Before You Buy the Dip on Costco Stock, Here Are 3 Things to Watch in 2026
You'd probably struggle to find investors that wouldn't agree that Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is a wonderful business. The performance of the shares speaks for itself over the long term. However, this year hasn't been as kind. The top retail stock's price is down 6% in 2025 (as of Dec. 17), despite the company performing well.With shares 20% off their peak, investors that haven't owned the business might be ready to buy the dip. Before doing so, here's what to watch in 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Costco Wholesale-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
10.12.25
|Ausblick: Costco Wholesale zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Costco Wholesale-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Costco Wholesale von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)