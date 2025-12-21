Here Aktie

Here für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.12.2025 00:44:00

Before You Buy the Dip on Costco Stock, Here Are 3 Things to Watch in 2026

You'd probably struggle to find investors that wouldn't agree that Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is a wonderful business. The performance of the shares speaks for itself over the long term. However, this year hasn't been as kind. The top retail stock's price is down 6% in 2025 (as of Dec. 17), despite the company performing well.With shares 20% off their peak, investors that haven't owned the business might be ready to buy the dip. Before doing so, here's what to watch in 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten