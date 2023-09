Before You Buy the Invesco QQQ, Here's an ETF I'd Buy First

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is one of the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the market with just under $200 billion in assets under management. As an ETF that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq -100 index, it has delivered some of the best long-term returns since it came into existence in 1999. For reference, the Nasdaq -100's components are the 100 largest non-financial companies in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, so it will come as little surprise that more than half of its weight is in tech.While the Invesco QQQ is a great ETF that could play an important role in any portfolio, there is a similar ETF that I would consider first -- the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: FTEC). There are a few things about this Fidelity fund that make it stand out above the rest.The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF does not have as long of a track record as the QQQ or some of the other leading technology ETFs in its class from Vanguard, State Street, and iShares (which is owned by BlackRock). That's probably why it has fewer assets under management (about $7 billion) and is less well-known than those competitors. But it really stacks up well against the QQQ and the others.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel