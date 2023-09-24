|
24.09.2023 14:51:00
Before You Buy the Invesco QQQ, Here's an ETF I'd Buy First
The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is one of the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the market with just under $200 billion in assets under management. As an ETF that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 index, it has delivered some of the best long-term returns since it came into existence in 1999. For reference, the Nasdaq-100's components are the 100 largest non-financial companies in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, so it will come as little surprise that more than half of its weight is in tech.While the Invesco QQQ is a great ETF that could play an important role in any portfolio, there is a similar ETF that I would consider first -- the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: FTEC). There are a few things about this Fidelity fund that make it stand out above the rest.The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF does not have as long of a track record as the QQQ or some of the other leading technology ETFs in its class from Vanguard, State Street, and iShares (which is owned by BlackRock). That's probably why it has fewer assets under management (about $7 billion) and is less well-known than those competitors. But it really stacks up well against the QQQ and the others.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Invesco Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Invesco Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Invesco Ltd
|13,60
|-1,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.