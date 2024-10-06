|
06.10.2024 12:26:00
Before You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF, Here Are 3 Others to Try First
Investors looking for a quick and easy way to invest in the biggest and fastest-growing technology stocks in the world have flocked to the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ).The ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Nasdaq is historically the exchange of choice for tech companies, so it should be no surprise that the majority of the index consists of technology stocks.The Invesco fund has dramatically outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past decade, producing a total return of 435% compared to just 248% for the broader index. Still, investors should consider a few other options before putting their money into the popular ETF. Here are three to try.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
