30.04.2023 11:27:00

Before You Buy VICI Properties: Here's a Net-Lease REIT Stock I'd Buy First

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a relatively young real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning casino assets. W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is a much older REIT that actually helped to popularize the net-lease business model that backs VICI's business approach. There's a lot to like about VICI, but if you are looking for a diversified REIT, it doesn't hold a candle to W.P. Carey. Here's why.W.P. Carey and VICI both make use of net leases. This means that the lessees of their largely single-tenant properties are responsible for most property-level operating costs. Often net-lease deals are akin to financing arrangements in which the seller turns around and signs a long-term lease with the REIT for the property. The end goal is really to raise capital via the sale but to retain as much control as possible over a vital business asset. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VICI Properties 33,94 1,95% VICI Properties

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen