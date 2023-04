Before You Buy Wells Fargo: Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy First

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend investors watching the bank runs taking place in the U.S. market will be justified in thinking there's an investment opportunity amid the fear. However, the bigger question is how do you take advantage of this situation? If you are looking at banking giant Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), you should probably shift your sights to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). Here's why.If you are a dividend investor, then yield is a key story. And, in this case, Wells Fargo's 3% dividend yield is much smaller than the 4.6% you'd get from an investment in Toronto-Dominion Bank, or TD Bank as most people call it. That's just 1.6 percentage points, which seems small on an absolute level. But it is a 50% income increase when you look at it percentage-wise. That's a massive uptick in the income you can generate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading