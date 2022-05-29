|
29.05.2022 18:05:00
Beginner Investor? Consider Starting Here.
Investing can feel overwhelming when you're just starting. The internet and social media have made it easy to access information, but it can be hard to separate good information from bad.So if you're looking to begin building a portfolio, where do you start? The S&P 500 is a collection of the 500 most prominent companies in America. Most consider it the "benchmark" of the broader stock market, and its returns have averaged 10.5% annually since its inception in 1957.It's straightforward to build wealth using the S&P 500; here is a way you can do it and what you can expect over the long term.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
