Behavioral Health Group Expands to Nine Locations in Alabama with Acquisition of Recovery Treatment Centers in Huntsville and Stevenson

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the continued public health crisis of opioid addiction in the US, Behavioral Health Group (BHG), the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the US, today announced their expanding footprint in Alabama with the acquisition of Huntsville Recovery, Inc. in Huntsville, AL and Stevenson Recovery, Inc. in Stevenson, AL. The businesses, jointly employing 52 clinicians, counselors, and staff will become known as BHG Huntsville Treatment Center and BHG Stevenson Treatment Center, respectively.

"Opioid addiction continues to ravage communities across the United States, exacerbated by the current coronavirus pandemic," said Jay Higham, Chief Executive Officer of BHG. "Our Company's mission is to expand access to evidence-based treatment in underserved markets across the United States. We entered Alabama in February 2017 with one treatment center, and within three years we now have nine facilities serving communities across the state. The addition of BHG Huntsville Treatment Center -- the largest recovery treatment center in Alabama -- and BHG Stevenson Treatment Center into the BHG family is a significant value-add to our company and to these Alabama communities." With these new locations, BHG now operates nine centers across Alabama for a total of 73 locations in 15 states.

Noted George Payne, owner of both Huntsville Recovery, Inc. and Stevenson Recovery, Inc., "We've spent considerable time evaluating multiple offers from competing companies. In the end, our mission was to find the company who would continue to treat our patients and our staff with the level of care and respect they deserve. Over the last couple of years, we watched as BHG acquired other treatment centers in Alabama, and the results consistently pointed to an organization dedicated to people first, be it patient or staff member." BHG becomes the largest provider of recovery treatment centers in Alabama. Added Payne, "BHG is here for the long haul. The opioid epidemic will be a battle for years to come, and I'm glad that our staff has this opportunity for stable and meaningful employment."

The Company's approach to treatment is individualized under physician supervision in an outpatient setting. Through evidence-based programs such as Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), successful recovery is possible. MAT, the gold standard of care for opioid addiction, utilizes the combination of FDA approved medications with a full modality of behavioral health counseling and other support services for a comprehensive treatment approach to addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. These programs demonstrate excellent results as measured by almost all objective criteria – abstinence from drug use, improvements in employment, family dynamics, and general well-being.

"We knew that there was strong clinical alignment philosophically," said Danah White, Chief Operating Officer of both Huntsville Recovery, Inc. and Stevenson Recovery, Inc. "We were impressed with BHG's patient-centered, comprehensive approach to opioid treatment. BHG has proven to be a leader in this treatment approach, and I know our staffs look forward to working with their new peers at BHG to improve access to life-saving and life-changing treatment here in Alabama."

All BHG locations across Alabama including Huntsville and Stevenson accept State Medicaid. BHG is in the process of bringing Medicare options to both Huntsville and Stevenson patients. BHG also welcomes patients who choose to self-pay, and grant funding may be available for qualified patients.

BHG Huntsville Treatment Center is an Opioid Treatment Program located at 4040 Independence Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35816. BHG Stevenson Treatment Center is an Opioid Treatment Program located at 196 County Road 85, Stevenson, AL 35772. BHG also has recovery treatment centers in Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Sheffield, Bessemer, Cullman, Mobile, and Grand Bay.

Behavioral Health Group (BHG) is the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the U.S., delivering comprehensive, personalized evidence-based medical and behavioral therapies for individuals with opioid use disorder. With 73 locations in 15 states, BHG has more than 1,200 employees who serve more than 22,000 patients. To learn more, visit bhgrecovery.com.

