Behind Al Gore's $19 Billion Investment Firm and How He Made Millions in Apple Stock

Studying great investors can give us insights into where they see opportunities in the market, and Al Gore (yes, that Al Gore) is one of the best investors of the last two decades. He has made hundreds of millions of dollars on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock and now runs a $19 billion investment firm.In this video, Travis Hoium highlights what the firm owns and where Gore sees opportunities in the market.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 28, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

