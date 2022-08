Behind First Solar's Incredible Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) continues to churn out solid results year after year, which is why it's one of the best-performing solar manufacturers in the world. The company's differentiated thin-film product continues to get better, and potential subsidy changes in the U.S. could give the company tailwinds for years to come. While results in the second quarter of 2022 were solid, it's projected results as far out as 2026 that have to impress investors in the solar industry. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading