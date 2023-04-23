|
23.04.2023 11:18:00
Behind on Retirement Savings? This Move Could Be Your Best Choice
Many people have a hard time setting aside money for retirement savings while they're working. You might tell yourself you'll cut back on leisure spending one year, only to then have a car repair you can't put off. And you might pledge to reduce your spending another year, only to require surgery and get stuck with a pile of medical bills in its aftermath.Plus, if you're a parent, your children might take up all of your money, whether in the form of food, clothing, or college tuition. And your bills may not shrink until your kids are grown and out of the house, at which point you might face costly repairs due to having an older home.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!