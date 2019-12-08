"Behind The Scenes" With Laurence Fishburne Reviews The Role Of Plastics In Modern Life

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Popular movie franchise "The Matrix" star, Laurence Fishburne, is lending his talents as host to the enlightening television program "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne. The purpose of "Behind The Scenes" is to educate its public audience about issues impacting the modern world. A new segment will delve into the topic that is technological advances. The episode will feature industry experts who will converse about the role of plastics in today's world.

Plastics are an essential player in modern life. The material takes many shapes, sizes, and forms in modern-day devices that make life easier and safer. From homes to vehicles to doctors' offices – plastics are necessary. They are in airbags in automobiles, child safety seats, and helmets. Televisions, computers, and cellphones utilize the material as well. Homes would not be the same without the use of plastics. Roofing, flooring, insulation, and walls all use various plastics to make buildings more energy-efficient. Some plastics are flexible and soft, while others are hard and shatter-resistant. Plastics make a lot of things possible that most would not recognize as plastic, such as glues and adhesives, sealants, protective linings and coatings, and paints. Certain plastics occupy additives that allow items to be fire or bacteria resistant.

A new episode coming to "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne will interview industry professionals about plastics. They will explore the many uses for varying plastics and how these materials impact the world at large.

Awarded for its endeavors in public television, "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is a cautiously reviewed program before broadcast to a larger viewing audience.

