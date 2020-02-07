"Behind The Scenes" With Laurence Fishburne Showcases Advances In The Treatments of Arthritis

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The actor, director, screenwriter, and producer Laurence Fishburne is well-known throughout the world for his many talents. The award-winning star is lending his diverse skills as host to the educational show "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne. "Behind The Scenes" acts as a teaching tool and explores a wide range of subjects that impact people across the country. An upcoming episode will delve into advancements in the medical field. The new episode will feature new treatments for Arthritis.

In the U.S., 23% of all adults have arthritis. Roughly 24 million adults have limited activities due to arthritis, and more than 1 in 4 adults with the disease suffer from severe joint pain. Treatment for arthritis generally includes rest, physical or occupational therapy, drugs, exercise, and occasionally surgery to amend joint damage. In the past, arthritis often led to disability, deformed joints, and death. However, advancements in modern medicine and new uses of current drugs are changing the way arthritis is treated.

Medical professionals are administering several treatment options, some of which include using drugs that slow down the development of the disease alongside nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or corticosteroids. Another type of drug used by modern doctors focuses on targeting specific points of the immune system.

Arthritis is a troublesome disease for both the sufferer and their loved ones. With the advancements taking place in modern technology, Arthritis does not have to be as burdensome as it once was. In the new episode coming to "Behind The Scenes," medical researchers will divulge the strides industry professionals are making in Arthritis treatment.

"Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is a high-quality TV program. The show has received multiple Tellys for its efforts.

