behno Launches Nini Tote to Benefit National Down Syndrome Society

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- behno, the NY-based luxury accessories & ready-to-wear brand launches a specialty tote bag and capsule collection to raise funds and awareness for the National Down Syndrome Society. The ethically produced Nini bag will be available in two colorways; beige and black and will retail for $275 and sold on behno.com.

behno is a luxury brand whose mission is to redefine and bring sharp awareness of sustainability and ethics to fashion. The brand was founded in 2013 by Shivam Punjya after he graduated from U.C. Berkeley and Duke where he studied global health issues and became intimately aware of the health and human rights issues in India's garment manufacturing sector. Together with a local non-profit MSA (Muni Seva Ashram) and an industry veteran, Punjya built an ethical factory called MSA Ethos in India. That factory along with others in the region incrementally implement The behno Standard, which is broken down into six categories: health, garment worker mobility, family planning, women's rights, worker satisfaction & benefits, and eco-consciousness.

The Nini bag was designed with Punjya's sister, Nirali in mind - Nini for short – who has Down Syndrome and always travels with her portable DVD player since she is a self-proclaimed, movie aficionado. The bag has an external pocket and is clean on the inside allowing for easy storage of bulk items. The exterior is made of canvas, uses upcycled fabric from previous RTW collections to create the red lining (the official color of NDSS) and features behno's signature lines of the Hannah Tote and is finished with a leather trim.

In Punjya's words, "Nini is the most phenomenal person in my life. She inspires my whole family, and I wanted to create something in honor of her and her lively spirit. We are thrilled to partner with NDSS to raise awareness and support for Down Syndrome advocacy."

"The essence of fashion is acceptance and that is one of the core pillars of the National Down Syndrome Society. We applaud behno for their willingness to help us achieve our mission of being the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome," states Interim President and CEO, Kandi Pickard.

Launching on July 15th the Nini Tote as well as other select bags and accessories included in the capsule collection will be sold on behno.com with 20% of sales to be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society. The partnership continues throughout 2019 with behno founder, Shivam Punjya and his sister Nini helping to lead the 25th Annual New York City Buddy Walk® on September 14th and the behno x NDSS campaign images will be displayed in Times Square that morning to help drive awareness of the collaboration and raise funds to support the organization throughout their lifelong partnership.

