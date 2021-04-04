Behold the pre-ICO Sale of Bitsfine with its BFN Token - a Futuristic Token Offering Multitude Benefits

TBILISI, Georgia, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The acceptance of blockchain technology is on rage. Harassing the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency - Bitsfine has added an entirely new dimension to the utility of cryptocurrencies. It is a detailed ecosystem offering crypto utility services.

Even though all the leading banks and financial institutions worldwide have already been interested in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, hardly there is any way to spend it. Crypto holders have to convert the cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies to use for real-world transactions. That's what inspired Bitsfine to develop a platform where crypto holders can use cryptocurrencies for their real-world usage with ease.



The best news is that it has its own coin, called BFN. Why so? The BFN is the foundation of the Bitsfine entire concept. It allows its users to directly purchase any service, with minimal transaction cost, at lightning speed, with utmost security, and by maintaining transparency.



You can use the standard go-to token- Bitsfine token (BFNT) and all other cryptos like BTC, ETH, etc., the way you want, without converting them into fiat.



The platform's core offerings are; a utility token, banking services, debit card, and DeFi services. The Bitsfine company will offer utility and banking services, whereas major gaming and social trading platforms will accept the BFN tokens. At the social trading platform, anyone can trade and invest without in-depth knowledge of trading because you can avail the service of professional traders who will trade for you and share the profit.



The platform has a massive variety of gift cards and vouchers. Cryptocurrencies can be transferred into Bitsfine prepaid debit cards and transacted at ease through ATMs. In this decentralized world, we want everything at our fingertips. Therefore, Bitsfine App is here, which works for both android and iOs users.



Bitsfine ICO is Live now- 1st April 2021. Behold this futuristic movement, and participate at the earliest! Here are the details of both offers-



1. The total supply of coins is 1000 crores.



2. For the first 5% tokens, a user will get a 100% bonus if they buy 10 lakh tokens or above in a single transaction.



3. A user who buys 40,000 tokens or above in a single transaction will get a bonus of 25% for the first 10% tokens.



Popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple can be used to buy BFN tokens seamlessly.



To participate in the ICO, visit its official website https://ico.bitsfine.io/register.



