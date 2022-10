Beiersdorf 9-month Sales Up 11.1% In Organic Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK) reported Group sales of 6.7 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, up 11.1% year-on-year in organic terms. The Consumer Business Segment recorded organic sales growth of 11.7%, rising to 5.4 billion euros.

Looking forward, Beiersdorf expects sales growth of 9 to 10% in 2022. The consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations excluding special factors is expected to be at last year's level. The Group also increased its full-year sales estimates for the Consumer and tesa Business Segments.

