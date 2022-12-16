Beiersdorf Buys Major Stake In Belgium's S-Biomedic; Terms For Disclosed

(RTTNews) - German consumer major Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) announced Friday that it has acquired a majority stake in S-Biomedic NV, a Belgian life-science company focused in the field of skin microbiome research. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

S-Biomedic will continue to be managed as a standalone entity under Beiersdorf's existing microbiome program. The acquisition would complement Beiersdorf's own research activities in this field.

The company said it had invested in S-Biomedic already in 2018, recognizing the potential of the skin microbiome for skin care. The collaboration is expected to strengthen expertise in the field of acne treatment.

Gitta Neufang, Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Beiersdorf, said, "... the acquisition of S-Biomedic is an ideal strategic fit to drive our innovation power even further in line with our C.A.R.E.+ strategy. Together with the pioneers of S-Biomedic we are taking skin care to the next level and will foster the development of solutions for unmet consumer needs."