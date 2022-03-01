Beiersdorf FY21 Profit, Sales Rise; See Flat Margin, Higher Sales In FY22

(RTTNews) - German consumer major Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 adjusted profit after tax was 699?million euros, compared to 636?million euros a year ago. The NIVEA maker's adjusted earnings per share were 3 euros, compared to prior year's 2.73 euros.

Adjusted operating result or EBIT rose 9.6 percent to 993?million euros from last year's 906?million euros. The consolidated EBIT margin excluding special factors increased to 13.0 percent from 12.9 percent a year ago.

Group sales increased 8.6 percent to 7.63?billion euros from 7.03 billion euros last year. Despite ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, organic Group sales rose 9.7 percent, exceeding the pre-crisis level of 2019.

The core brand NIVEA recorded organic sales growth of 5.5% in 2021.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects moderate sales growth in the mid single-digit range and an EBIT margin from ongoing operations at the previous year's level.

Beiersdorf assumes it will still outperform the market. The Group expects the improvement in the global skin care market to continue in 2022.