27.10.2026 08:20:42

Beiersdorf Q3 Net Sales Down 1.3% Organically; Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) reported that its Group net sales reached 2.4 billion euros in the third quarter, declining by 1.3% organically. In the first nine months, Group net sales reached 7.3 billion euros, representing an organic decline of 2.8%.

Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf, said: "Beiersdorf's third quarter showed an improved performance across our entire Consumer business compared to the first half of the year. Our Derma business with Eucerin and Aquaphor once again outperformed the market."

Beiersdorf confirmed its guidance for the full year 2026. At Group level, Beiersdorf confirmed the guidance of a low-single-digit organic sales decline and an EBIT margin excluding special factors of at least 11.8%.

At last close on Xetra exchange, Beiersdorf shares were trading at 83.08 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX zieht kräftig an -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Gewinne. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen