Beiersdorf Q3 Net Sales Down 1.3% Organically; Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) reported that its Group net sales reached 2.4 billion euros in the third quarter, declining by 1.3% organically. In the first nine months, Group net sales reached 7.3 billion euros, representing an organic decline of 2.8%.

Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf, said: "Beiersdorf's third quarter showed an improved performance across our entire Consumer business compared to the first half of the year. Our Derma business with Eucerin and Aquaphor once again outperformed the market."

Beiersdorf confirmed its guidance for the full year 2026. At Group level, Beiersdorf confirmed the guidance of a low-single-digit organic sales decline and an EBIT margin excluding special factors of at least 11.8%.

At last close on Xetra exchange, Beiersdorf shares were trading at 83.08 euros.

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