03.06.2022 22:00:00
Beiersdorf to be included in DAX
(Zug, 3 June 2022) - Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 20 June 2022. The selection indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. They are selected according to free float market capitalization and are reviewed every three months. Changes in DAX: Addition Deletion Beiersdorf AG Delivery Hero SEChanges in MDAX: Addition Deletion Delivery Hero SE Beiersdorf AG Encavis AG Hypoport SEChanges in SDAX: Addition Deletion Hypoport SE Encavis AG Hensoldt AG LPKF Laser & Electronics AG PNE AG SGL Carbon SEChanges in TecDAX: Addition Deletion Hensoldt AG Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AGIn the June review, the DAX index family is reviewed by the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules, according to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“.The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 September 2022. DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.About QontigoQontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients’ processes.Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong. www.qontigo.comAbout STOXX STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo’s global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of about 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets. STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds. Legal disclaimer:STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.
