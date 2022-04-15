15.04.2022 12:33:26

BeiGene Reports China NMPA's Approval Of Tislelizumab - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) announced the China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has granted approval to the company's anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma who have disease progression or are intolerant to first-line standard chemotherapy. The approval was supported by results from a randomized, open-label, multi-center, global phase 3 clinical trial, RATIONALE 302.

Tislelizumab is also under regulatory review in the U.S. and the European Union, submitted by Novartis in their licensed territories.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs) 171,00 0,00% BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs)
Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS) 85,60 -0,23% Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen