Being a Homeowner Could Get You Through a Recession -- Here's How

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Right now, the U.S. economy is in an interesting place. While job growth has been strong, inflation has been rampant. And that's something the Federal Reserve is trying to address.To slow inflation, the Fed is moving forward with a series of rate hikes this year. And that's apt to make borrowing more expensive across the board.But as borrowing gets more expensive, consumers are likely to start cutting back on spending, thereby pumping less money into the economy. Once that behavior is sustained for a period of time, it could lead to an economic downturn. And that's the very scenario some experts fear.Continue reading