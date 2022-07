Being Too Hands-Off Can Chip Away at Your Retirement Savings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you're setting up your investment choices in your 401(k), you're generally given three main options: your employer's stock (if it's a public company), funds put together by market cap, and target-date funds. Target-date funds are investments that cater to your projected retirement year. As you get closer to the target date, the fund automatically tweaks its holdings to become more conservative.Target-date funds have grown a lot in popularity over the past few years. In 2021, the total amount invested in target-date funds hit a record $3.27 trillion (up 20% from 2020), according to Morningstar's Target-Date Strategy Landscape Report. Target-date funds can be a good option for investors looking to be hands -off with their portfolio, but they do come with a price.Continue reading