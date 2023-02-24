24.02.2023 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

       

Period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 600 shares during the period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 872 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
17 February 2023 400 40.10 40.10 40.10 16 040
20 February 2023 400 40.40 40.40 40.40 16 160
21 February 2023 4 000 40.71 40.84 40.50 162 840
22 February 2023 4 800 40.21 40.40 39.98 193 008
Total 9 600       388 048


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 February 2023 1 600 40.58 40.60 40.50 64 928
17 February 2023 400 40.60 40.60 40.60 16 240
20 February 2023 1 111 40.59 40.70 40.50 45 095
21 February 2023 3 361 40.88 41.00 40.70 137 398
22 February 2023 400 40.26 40.26 40.26 16 104
Total 6 872       279 765

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 364 shares.

On 22 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 753 017 own shares, or 8.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

