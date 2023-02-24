|
24.02.2023 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 600 shares during the period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 872 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 February 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|17 February 2023
|400
|40.10
|40.10
|40.10
|16 040
|20 February 2023
|400
|40.40
|40.40
|40.40
|16 160
|21 February 2023
|4 000
|40.71
|40.84
|40.50
|162 840
|22 February 2023
|4 800
|40.21
|40.40
|39.98
|193 008
|Total
|9 600
|388 048
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 February 2023
|1 600
|40.58
|40.60
|40.50
|64 928
|17 February 2023
|400
|40.60
|40.60
|40.60
|16 240
|20 February 2023
|1 111
|40.59
|40.70
|40.50
|45 095
|21 February 2023
|3 361
|40.88
|41.00
|40.70
|137 398
|22 February 2023
|400
|40.26
|40.26
|40.26
|16 104
|Total
|6 872
|279 765
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 364 shares.
On 22 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 753 017 own shares, or 8.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
