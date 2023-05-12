Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

       

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 May 2023 to 10 May 2023

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 301 shares during the period from 4 May 2023 to 10 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 201 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 May 2023 to 10 May 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
4 May 20231 20041.3741.5041.2049 644
5 May 202300.000.000.000
8 May 202380042.7042.8042.6034 160
9 May 202370142.7942.9042.7029 996
10 May 20239 60041.6543.0040.20399 840
Total12 301   513 640


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
4 May 202380042.0542.1042.0033 640
5 May 20231 60042.5542.8042.4068 080
8 May 202340043.0043.0043.0017 200
9 May 202380143.1543.2042.9034 563
10 May 20231 60042.7543.8041.8068 400
Total5 201   221 883

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 792 shares.

On 10 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 008 963 own shares, or 5.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


