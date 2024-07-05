Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

05.07.2024 08:15:00

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 486 shares during the period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
1 July 2024 300 39.50 39.50 39.50 11 850
2 July 2024 1 000 39.51 39.60 39.40 39 510
3 July 2024 2 186 39.81 39.98 39.60 87 025
Total 3 486       138 385


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
1 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
2 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
3 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 0       0

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 3 486 shares.

On 3 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 815 615 own shares, or 3.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


