Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 July 2024 to 17 July 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 942 shares during the period from 11 July 2024 to 17 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 July 2024 to 17 July 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 July 2024 500 39.76 39.76 39.76 19 880 12 July 2024 900 39.74 39.86 39.66 35 766 15 July 2024 2 200 39.62 39.80 39.30 87 164 16 July 2024 1 400 39.09 39.30 38.90 54 726 17 July 2024 942 39.09 39.30 38.80 36 823 Total 5 942 234 359





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total — —

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 17 642 shares.

On 17 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 829 771 own shares, or 3.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

