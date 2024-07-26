Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 July 2024 to 24 July 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 659 shares during the period from 18 July 2024 to 24 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 320 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 July 2024 to 24 July 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 July 2024 1 000 39.24 39.34 39.10 39 240 19 July 2024 1 700 39.13 39.24 39.00 66 521 22 July 2024 2 831 39.04 39.24 38.76 110 522 23 July 2024 2 927 38.67 38.84 38.50 113 187 24 July 2024 3 201 38.84 39.10 38.62 124 327 Total 11 659 453 797





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 July 2024 1 020 39.24 39.40 39.04 40 025 23 July 2024 2 975 38.80 39.00 38.64 107 670 24 July 2024 3 325 39.02 39.30 38.76 0 Total 7 320 147 695

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 981 shares.

On 24 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 834 110 own shares, or 3.38% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

