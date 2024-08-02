|
Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 25 July 2024 to 31 July 2024
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 17 544 shares during the period from 25 July 2024 to 31 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 12 579 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 July 2024 to 31 July 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 July 2024
|4 799
|38.36
|38.78
|38.00
|184 090
|26 July 2024
|5 401
|38.31
|38.60
|38.00
|206 912
|29 July 2024
|4 799
|37.61
|38.00
|37.14
|180 490
|30 July 2024
|2 545
|37.39
|37.52
|37.24
|95 158
|31 July 2024
|0
|0
|Total
|17 544
|666 650
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 July 2024
|3 001
|38.55
|38.84
|38.36
|115 689
|26 July 2024
|3 427
|38.69
|38.92
|38.42
|132 591
|29 July 2024
|451
|37.89
|38.16
|37.84
|17 088
|30 July 2024
|2 500
|37.50
|37.68
|37.32
|93 750
|31 July 2024
|3 200
|37.69
|37.84
|37.48
|120 608
|Total
|12 579
|479 726
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 946 shares.
On 31 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 839 075 own shares, or 3.39 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
