02.08.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

        

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 July 2024 to 31 July 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 17 544 shares during the period from 25 July 2024 to 31 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 12 579 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 July 2024 to 31 July 2024:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
25 July 2024 4 799 38.36 38.78 38.00 184 090
26 July 2024 5 401 38.31 38.60 38.00 206 912
29 July 2024 4 799 37.61 38.00 37.14 180 490
30 July 2024 2 545 37.39 37.52 37.24 95 158
31 July 2024 0       0
Total 17 544       666 650


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
25 July 2024 3 001 38.55 38.84 38.36 115 689
26 July 2024 3 427 38.69 38.92 38.42 132 591
29 July 2024 451 37.89 38.16 37.84 17 088
30 July 2024 2 500 37.50 37.68 37.32 93 750
31 July 2024 3 200 37.69 37.84 37.48 120 608
Total 12 579       479 726

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 946 shares.

On 31 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 839 075 own shares, or 3.39 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


