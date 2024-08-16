|
16.08.2024 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 801 shares during the period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 594 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 August 2024 to 14 August 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 August 2024
|3 028
|35.96
|36.20
|35.70
|108 887
|9 August 2024
|1 500
|36.03
|36.04
|36.00
|54 045
|12 August 2024
|900
|36.10
|36.10
|36.10
|32 490
|13 August 2024
|1 773
|35.75
|36.04
|35.50
|63 385
|14 August 2024
|600
|35.45
|35.50
|35.40
|21 270
|Total
|7 801
|280 077
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 August 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|9 August 2024
|500
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|18 200
|12 August 2024
|19
|36.30
|36.30
|36.30
|690
|13 August 2024
|1
|36.04
|36.04
|36.04
|36
|14 August 2024
|74
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|2 649
|Total
|594
|21 575
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 782 shares.
On 14 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 881 857 own shares, or 3.47% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NV Bekaert SA
|34,92
|-1,30%
