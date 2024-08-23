23.08.2024 08:30:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

       

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 August 2024 to 21 August 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 700 shares during the period from 15 August 2024 to 21 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 526 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 August 2024 to 21 August 2024:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
15 August 2024 300 35.50 35.50 35.50 10 650
16 August 2024 1 800 35.45 36.00 35.10 63 810
19 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
20 August 2024 600 35.75 35.80 35.70 21 450
21 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 2 700       95 910


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
15 August 2024 826 35.84 36.00 35.70 29 604
16 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
19 August 2024 1 100 35.71 35.82 35.40 39 281
20 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
21 August 2024 1 600 36.21 36.28 36.00 57 936
Total 3 526       126 821

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 41 956 shares.

On 21 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 854 085 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

Attachment


