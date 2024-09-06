06.09.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

        

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 400 shares during the period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 838 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
29 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
30 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
2 September 2024 1 800 37.15 37.30 37.00 66 870
3 September 2024 2 100 36.80 37.10 36.50 77 280
4 September 2024 1 500 36.08 36.10 36.00 54 120
Total 5 400       198 270


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
29 August 2024 2 423 36.81 37.00 36.60 89 191
30 August 2024 3 777 37.33 37.60 37.00 140 995
2 September 2024 638 37.45 37.50 37.40 23 893
3 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
4 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 6 838       254 079

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 718 shares.

On 4 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 852 847 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

Attachment


Aktien in diesem Artikel

NV Bekaert SA

