20.09.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

  

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 September 2024 to 18 September 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 850 shares during the period from 12 September 2024 to 18 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 September 2024 to 18 September 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 September 20241 40034.2534.4034.0047 950
13 September 202445034.0734.1034.0015 332
16 September 202400.000.000.000
17 September 202400.000.000.000
18 September 202400.000.000.000
Total1 850   63 282


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 September 20241 50034.5134.6834.2051 765
13 September 20241 50034.2234.4034.0051 330
16 September 20242 40034.6134.7234.4083 064
17 September 20243 30035.1235.6034.72115 896
18 September 20242 70036.0736.4035.7097 389
Total11 400   399 444

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 868 shares.

On 18 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 848 997 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


