|
27.09.2024 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 600 shares during the period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 September 2024
|600
|36.75
|36.80
|36.70
|22 050
|20 September 2024
|4 300
|36.29
|36.70
|35.96
|156 047
|23 September 2024
|1 500
|35.78
|35.90
|35.64
|53 670
|24 September 2024
|600
|36.25
|36.30
|36.20
|21 750
|25 September 2024
|6 600
|35.71
|36.00
|35.40
|235 686
|Total
|13 600
|489 203
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 September 2024
|3 400
|36.96
|37.10
|36.82
|125 664
|20 September 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 September 2024
|659
|35.94
|36.00
|35.90
|23 684
|24 September 2024
|2 041
|36.45
|36.60
|36.24
|74 394
|25 September 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|6 100
|223 743
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 44 368 shares.
On 25 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 856 497 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
