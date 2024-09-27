Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.09.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

   

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 600 shares during the period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 September 202460036.7536.8036.7022 050
20 September 20244 30036.2936.7035.96156 047
23 September 20241 50035.7835.9035.6453 670
24 September 202460036.2536.3036.2021 750
25 September 20246 60035.7136.0035.40235 686
Total13 600   489 203


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 September 20243 40036.9637.1036.82125 664
20 September 202400.000.000.000
23 September 202465935.9436.0035.9023 684
24 September 20242 04136.4536.6036.2474 394
25 September 202400.000.000.000
Total6 100   223 743

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 44 368 shares.

On 25 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 856 497 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


