04.10.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

 

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 400 shares during the period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 September 2024 to 2 October 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 September 202400.000.000.000
27 September 202400.000.000.000
30 September 20241 70037.0537.2036.9462 985
1 October 20241 75536.8636.9436.7464 689
2 October 20241 94536.6336.9036.4071 245
Total5 400   198 920


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 September 20246 30036.0936.3435.70227 367
27 September 20243 60036.8837.4036.50132 768
30 September 202400.000.000.000
1 October 20241 10037.2737.3037.2040 997
2 October 202460036.9937.0036.9822 194
Total11 600   423 326

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 168 shares.

On 2 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 850 297 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


