Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 October 2024 to 16 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 199 shares during the period from 10 October 2024 to 16 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 October 2024 to 16 October 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
10 October 202467935.5335.6035.4024 125
11 October 202460036.0036.0036.0021 600
14 October 20242 10035.8036.0035.6075 180
15 October 20241 62035.3935.6035.2057 332
16 October 20241 20035.0735.1234.9842 084
Total6 199   220 321


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
10 October 202400.000.000.000
11 October 20242 10036.0936.2035.9075 789
14 October 202430035.9035.9035.9010 770
15 October 202400.000.000.000
16 October 202400.000.000.000
Total2 400   86 559

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 832 shares.

On 16 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 854 961 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

