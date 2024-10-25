|
25.10.2024 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 726 shares during the period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 October 2024
|1 600
|3 481.00
|3 490.00
|3 478.00
|55 696,0000
|18 October 2024
|1 200
|3 510.00
|3 520.00
|3 500.00
|42 120,0000
|21 October 2024
|5 400
|3 473.00
|3 526.00
|3 420.00
|187 542,0000
|22 October 2024
|1 286
|3 429.00
|3 430.00
|3 420.00
|44 096,9400
|23 October 2024
|2 240
|3 446.00
|3 464.00
|3 430.00
|77 190,4000
|Total
|11 726
|406 645
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 October 2024
|300
|3 500.00
|3 500.00
|3 500.00
|10 500,0000
|18 October 2024
|4 200
|3 525.00
|3 550.00
|3 480.00
|148 050,0000
|21 October 2024
|600
|3 527.00
|3 530.00
|3 524.00
|21 162,0000
|22 October 2024
|1 500
|3 446.00
|3 460.00
|3 430.00
|51 690,0000
|23 October 2024
|2 100
|3 468.00
|3 490.00
|3 456.00
|72 828,0000
|Total
|8 700
|304 230
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 858 shares.
On 23 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 857 987 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
