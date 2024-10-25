25.10.2024 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

        

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 726 shares during the period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 October 2024 to 23 October 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
17 October 20241 6003 481.003 490.003 478.0055 696,0000
18 October 20241 2003 510.003 520.003 500.0042 120,0000
21 October 20245 4003 473.003 526.003 420.00187 542,0000
22 October 20241 2863 429.003 430.003 420.0044 096,9400
23 October 20242 2403 446.003 464.003 430.0077 190,4000
Total11 726   406 645


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
17 October 20243003 500.003 500.003 500.0010 500,0000
18 October 20244 2003 525.003 550.003 480.00148 050,0000
21 October 20246003 527.003 530.003 524.0021 162,0000
22 October 20241 5003 446.003 460.003 430.0051 690,0000
23 October 20242 1003 468.003 490.003 456.0072 828,0000
Total8 700   304 230

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 858 shares.

On 23 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 857 987 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


