11.08.2023 07:45:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

  

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 94 561 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
3 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 382 43.14 43.36 42.60 491 019
  MTF CBOE 6 043 43.13 43.34 42.88 260 635
  MTF Turquoise 1 298 43.14 43.36 42.82 55 996
  MTF Aquis 1 431 43.16 43.36 42.66 61 762
4 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 080 43.61 43.88 43.12 395 979
  MTF CBOE 4 656 43.67 43.88 43.16 203 328
  MTF Turquoise 1 089 43.67 43.84 43.22 47 557
  MTF Aquis 1 188 43.67 43.88 43.16 51 880
7 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 12 125 43.83 44.16 43.50 531 439
  MTF CBOE 5 610 43.85 44.02 43.56 245 999
  MTF Turquoise 1 329 43.85 44.16 43.56 58 277
  MTF Aquis 1 448 43.84 43.92 43.56 63 480
8 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 188 43.06 43.54 42.70 481 755
  MTF CBOE 5 811 43.09 43.56 42.72 250 396
  MTF Turquoise 1 405 43.08 43.58 42.72 60 527
  MTF Aquis 1 521 43.07 43.54 42.70 65 509
9 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 995 43.55 43.76 43.04 435 282
  MTF CBOE 5 147 43.55 43.76 43.04 224 152
  MTF Turquoise 1 280 43.53 43.76 43.28 55 718
  MTF Aquis 1 535 43.57 43.70 43.36 66 880
Total   94 561 43.44 44.16 42.60 4 107 570

On 9 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 617 612 own shares, or 4.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NV Bekaert SA 42,54 -1,89% NV Bekaert SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen