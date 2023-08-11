Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 94 561 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 3 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 382 43.14 43.36 42.60 491 019 MTF CBOE 6 043 43.13 43.34 42.88 260 635 MTF Turquoise 1 298 43.14 43.36 42.82 55 996 MTF Aquis 1 431 43.16 43.36 42.66 61 762 4 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 080 43.61 43.88 43.12 395 979 MTF CBOE 4 656 43.67 43.88 43.16 203 328 MTF Turquoise 1 089 43.67 43.84 43.22 47 557 MTF Aquis 1 188 43.67 43.88 43.16 51 880 7 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 12 125 43.83 44.16 43.50 531 439 MTF CBOE 5 610 43.85 44.02 43.56 245 999 MTF Turquoise 1 329 43.85 44.16 43.56 58 277 MTF Aquis 1 448 43.84 43.92 43.56 63 480 8 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 188 43.06 43.54 42.70 481 755 MTF CBOE 5 811 43.09 43.56 42.72 250 396 MTF Turquoise 1 405 43.08 43.58 42.72 60 527 MTF Aquis 1 521 43.07 43.54 42.70 65 509 9 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 995 43.55 43.76 43.04 435 282 MTF CBOE 5 147 43.55 43.76 43.04 224 152 MTF Turquoise 1 280 43.53 43.76 43.28 55 718 MTF Aquis 1 535 43.57 43.70 43.36 66 880 Total 94 561 43.44 44.16 42.60 4 107 570

On 9 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 617 612 own shares, or 4.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

