18.08.2023 08:40:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

      

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 899 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
10 August 2023Euronext Brussels11 27743.3543.6643.06488 858
 MTF CBOE5 58643.3443.5842.98242 097
 MTF Turquoise1 29643.3443.7042.9656 169
 MTF Aquis1 50043.3343.5442.9664 995
11 August 2023Euronext Brussels7 38342.7343.2842.38315 476
 MTF CBOE4 94942.6642.9442.40211 124
 MTF Turquoise91642.7443.1842.5039 150
 MTF Aquis1 11442.7343.2842.5047 601
14 August 2023Euronext Brussels3 32742.8243.1442.52142 462
 MTF CBOE87842.8743.0842.5837 640
 MTF Turquoise85642.9043.0842.6436 722
 MTF Aquis98242.9043.0842.5442 128
15 August 2023Euronext Brussels3 17443.0743.2642.82136 704
 MTF CBOE1 37143.1243.2642.8059 118
 MTF Turquoise18743.1543.2643.048 069
 MTF Aquis28343.1643.2443.0612 214
16 August 2023Euronext Brussels6 70743.4643.7643.14291 486
 MTF CBOE4 49743.4643.7243.18195 440
 MTF Turquoise1 15243.4543.7043.3050 054
 MTF Aquis1 46443.4543.7043.2463 611
Total 58 89943.1443.7642.382 541 118

On 16 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 676 511 own shares, or 4.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

