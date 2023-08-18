|
18.08.2023 08:40:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 899 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|10 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 277
|43.35
|43.66
|43.06
|488 858
|MTF CBOE
|5 586
|43.34
|43.58
|42.98
|242 097
|MTF Turquoise
|1 296
|43.34
|43.70
|42.96
|56 169
|MTF Aquis
|1 500
|43.33
|43.54
|42.96
|64 995
|11 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 383
|42.73
|43.28
|42.38
|315 476
|MTF CBOE
|4 949
|42.66
|42.94
|42.40
|211 124
|MTF Turquoise
|916
|42.74
|43.18
|42.50
|39 150
|MTF Aquis
|1 114
|42.73
|43.28
|42.50
|47 601
|14 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|3 327
|42.82
|43.14
|42.52
|142 462
|MTF CBOE
|878
|42.87
|43.08
|42.58
|37 640
|MTF Turquoise
|856
|42.90
|43.08
|42.64
|36 722
|MTF Aquis
|982
|42.90
|43.08
|42.54
|42 128
|15 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|3 174
|43.07
|43.26
|42.82
|136 704
|MTF CBOE
|1 371
|43.12
|43.26
|42.80
|59 118
|MTF Turquoise
|187
|43.15
|43.26
|43.04
|8 069
|MTF Aquis
|283
|43.16
|43.24
|43.06
|12 214
|16 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 707
|43.46
|43.76
|43.14
|291 486
|MTF CBOE
|4 497
|43.46
|43.72
|43.18
|195 440
|MTF Turquoise
|1 152
|43.45
|43.70
|43.30
|50 054
|MTF Aquis
|1 464
|43.45
|43.70
|43.24
|63 611
|Total
|58 899
|43.14
|43.76
|42.38
|2 541 118
On 16 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 676 511 own shares, or 4.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
