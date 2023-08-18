Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 899 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 10 August 2023 to 16 August 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 10 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 277 43.35 43.66 43.06 488 858 MTF CBOE 5 586 43.34 43.58 42.98 242 097 MTF Turquoise 1 296 43.34 43.70 42.96 56 169 MTF Aquis 1 500 43.33 43.54 42.96 64 995 11 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 383 42.73 43.28 42.38 315 476 MTF CBOE 4 949 42.66 42.94 42.40 211 124 MTF Turquoise 916 42.74 43.18 42.50 39 150 MTF Aquis 1 114 42.73 43.28 42.50 47 601 14 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 327 42.82 43.14 42.52 142 462 MTF CBOE 878 42.87 43.08 42.58 37 640 MTF Turquoise 856 42.90 43.08 42.64 36 722 MTF Aquis 982 42.90 43.08 42.54 42 128 15 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 174 43.07 43.26 42.82 136 704 MTF CBOE 1 371 43.12 43.26 42.80 59 118 MTF Turquoise 187 43.15 43.26 43.04 8 069 MTF Aquis 283 43.16 43.24 43.06 12 214 16 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 707 43.46 43.76 43.14 291 486 MTF CBOE 4 497 43.46 43.72 43.18 195 440 MTF Turquoise 1 152 43.45 43.70 43.30 50 054 MTF Aquis 1 464 43.45 43.70 43.24 63 611 Total 58 899 43.14 43.76 42.38 2 541 118

On 16 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 676 511 own shares, or 4.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

