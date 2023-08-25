Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 782 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 17 August 2023 to 23 August 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 17 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 844 43.25 43.44 43.06 425 753 MTF CBOE 4 965 43.27 43.44 43.06 214 836 MTF Turquoise 1 113 43.26 43.36 43.12 48 148 MTF Aquis 1 348 43.28 43.40 43.16 58 341 18 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 566 43.04 43.30 42.92 368 681 MTF CBOE 4 218 43.06 43.18 42.98 181 627 MTF Turquoise 880 43.07 43.14 42.98 37 902 MTF Aquis 1 197 43.04 43.16 42.96 51 519 21 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 051 43.09 43.26 42.98 217 648 MTF CBOE 2 539 43.09 43.20 42.96 109 406 MTF Turquoise 662 43.07 43.20 43.00 28 512 MTF Aquis 862 43.09 43.30 43.00 37 144 22 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 575 43.41 43.88 43.10 415 651 MTF CBOE 4 498 43.41 43.86 43.14 195 258 MTF Turquoise 1 069 43.38 43.86 43.08 46 373 MTF Aquis 1 385 43.46 43.86 43.04 60 192 23 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 091 42.94 43.40 42.62 261 548 MTF CBOE 2 055 42.98 43.38 42.64 88 324 MTF Turquoise 829 42.91 43.36 42.68 35 572 MTF Aquis 1 035 42.94 43.38 42.82 44 443 Total 67 782 43.18 43.88 42.62 2 926 878

On 23 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 729 293 own shares, or 4.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

