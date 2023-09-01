|
01.09.2023 08:15:00
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 202 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|24 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 534
|42.93
|43.12
|42.70
|323 435
|MTF CBOE
|3 183
|42.93
|43.22
|42.74
|136 646
|MTF Turquoise
|849
|42.91
|43.08
|42.74
|36 431
|MTF Aquis
|919
|42.94
|43.38
|42.70
|39 462
|25 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 759
|43.54
|43.82
|43.08
|337 827
|MTF CBOE
|3 146
|43.55
|43.82
|43.10
|137 008
|MTF Turquoise
|768
|43.55
|43.82
|43.10
|33 446
|MTF Aquis
|1 025
|43.57
|43.82
|43.32
|44 659
|28 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 699
|43.86
|44.16
|43.74
|206 098
|MTF CBOE
|1 883
|43.88
|44.08
|43.64
|82 626
|MTF Turquoise
|437
|43.89
|44.08
|43.78
|19 180
|MTF Aquis
|485
|43.92
|44.12
|43.76
|21 301
|29 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 447
|43.86
|44.04
|43.70
|326 625
|MTF CBOE
|3 191
|43.84
|44.04
|43.76
|139 893
|MTF Turquoise
|706
|43.83
|43.98
|43.76
|30 944
|MTF Aquis
|900
|43.84
|43.98
|43.74
|39 456
|30 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 196
|43.80
|43.62
|44.16
|402 785
|MTF CBOE
|3 926
|43.81
|43.54
|44.16
|171 998
|MTF Turquoise
|937
|43.81
|43.64
|44.14
|41 050
|MTF Aquis
|1 212
|43.80
|43.54
|44.16
|53 086
|Total
|60 202
|43.59
|44.16
|42.70
|2 623 956
On 30 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 785 745 own shares, or 4.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
