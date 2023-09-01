01.09.2023 08:15:00

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

       

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 202 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
24 August 2023Euronext Brussels7 53442.9343.1242.70323 435
 MTF CBOE3 18342.9343.2242.74136 646
 MTF Turquoise84942.9143.0842.7436 431
 MTF Aquis91942.9443.3842.7039 462
25 August 2023Euronext Brussels7 75943.5443.8243.08337 827
 MTF CBOE3 14643.5543.8243.10137 008
 MTF Turquoise76843.5543.8243.1033 446
 MTF Aquis1 02543.5743.8243.3244 659
28 August 2023Euronext Brussels4 69943.8644.1643.74206 098
 MTF CBOE1 88343.8844.0843.6482 626
 MTF Turquoise43743.8944.0843.7819 180
 MTF Aquis48543.9244.1243.7621 301
29 August 2023Euronext Brussels7 44743.8644.0443.70326 625
 MTF CBOE3 19143.8444.0443.76139 893
 MTF Turquoise70643.8343.9843.7630 944
 MTF Aquis90043.8443.9843.7439 456
30 August 2023Euronext Brussels9 19643.8043.6244.16402 785
 MTF CBOE3 92643.8143.5444.16171 998
 MTF Turquoise93743.8143.6444.1441 050
 MTF Aquis1 21243.8043.5444.1653 086
Total 60 20243.5944.1642.702 623 956

On 30 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 785 745 own shares, or 4.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


