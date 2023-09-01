Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 202 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 24 August 2023 to 30 August 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 24 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 534 42.93 43.12 42.70 323 435 MTF CBOE 3 183 42.93 43.22 42.74 136 646 MTF Turquoise 849 42.91 43.08 42.74 36 431 MTF Aquis 919 42.94 43.38 42.70 39 462 25 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 759 43.54 43.82 43.08 337 827 MTF CBOE 3 146 43.55 43.82 43.10 137 008 MTF Turquoise 768 43.55 43.82 43.10 33 446 MTF Aquis 1 025 43.57 43.82 43.32 44 659 28 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 699 43.86 44.16 43.74 206 098 MTF CBOE 1 883 43.88 44.08 43.64 82 626 MTF Turquoise 437 43.89 44.08 43.78 19 180 MTF Aquis 485 43.92 44.12 43.76 21 301 29 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 447 43.86 44.04 43.70 326 625 MTF CBOE 3 191 43.84 44.04 43.76 139 893 MTF Turquoise 706 43.83 43.98 43.76 30 944 MTF Aquis 900 43.84 43.98 43.74 39 456 30 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 196 43.80 43.62 44.16 402 785 MTF CBOE 3 926 43.81 43.54 44.16 171 998 MTF Turquoise 937 43.81 43.64 44.14 41 050 MTF Aquis 1 212 43.80 43.54 44.16 53 086 Total 60 202 43.59 44.16 42.70 2 623 956

On 30 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 785 745 own shares, or 4.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

